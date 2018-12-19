Woman will spend 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers

(WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two North Carolina women get jail time for allowing three toddlers to smoke marijuana.

Video of the crime posted on social media sparked outrage across the country.

A judge found 18-year-old Candice Little of Winston Salem guilty of three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

With time served and a partially suspended sentence, Little will serve one day in jail.

Last month 21-year-old Michaela Pearson, who was with Little babysitting the children, pleaded guilty to the same charges and will serve less than a year in jail.

The children ranged in ages from 18 months old to 3 years old.
