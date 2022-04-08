The 8th annual Women's Wellness Conference is this weekend

On Saturday, April 9, from 8:30 am - 4:00 pm, Women's Health Awareness will hold its 8th annual Women's Wellness Conference.
The goal of the conference is to help women identify services, resources, and products that inform and empower them to take control of their health.
All are invited to attend this free, virtual event.
For those living in Haywood and Granville counties, Women's Health Awareness recognizes the difficulties some face accessing reliable internet service to attend the conference. Locations have been chosen within both counties so that participants can gather onsite to view.
Granville County
Richard H. Thornton Library
210 Main Street
Oxford, NC 27565
Haywood County
Long's Chapel United Methodist Church
133 Old Clyde Road
Waynesville, NC 28785
Registration is required. Visit niehs.nih.gov/WHAconference.
The Women's Wellness Conference is sponsored by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), the Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and North Carolina Central University's Department of Public Health Education.
Women's Health Awareness is an initiative within the NIEHS Clinical Research Branch, Office of Human Research and Community Engagement.
