yelp

Yelp adding whether businesses require COVID vaccines to listings

Companies requiring COVID vaccine can add notes to their Yelp pages
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Yelp adding businesses' COVID vaccine requirements to listings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can then filter their searches for businesses by those attributes, CNN reported.

Only businesses themselves can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

RELATED: Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism

Yelp said it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It said it will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID health safety measures they enforce, instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniacoronavirusyelpcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
YELP
Yelp launches feature to make it easy to find LGBTQ-owned businesses
Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism
Gynecologist sues woman for $1M for posting bad reviews
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News