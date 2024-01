1 person charged after incident in carpool line leads to lockdown at York Elementary School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is facing charges after an altercation in the carpool lane led to a Code Yellow Lockdown at York Elementary School.

According to a release from York Elementary School, one of the adults involved was charged with carrying a weapon on campus, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

The school said classes were able to resume at about 4:30 p.m.

