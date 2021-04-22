child killed

7-year-old NC boy shot, killed while riding in car with mom, younger brothers

Boy, 7, shot, killed while riding in car with mom and younger brothers

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina police are searching for a shooting suspect that opened fire on a car Wednesday night in Hickory, killing a 7-year-old boy.

Catawba deputies were called to the shooting just after 11 p.m. along Tate Boulevard SE.


When officers arrived, they found 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris, who had been shot in the neck. Zakylen was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
Authorities said the boy was riding in the car with his mother and younger brothers, ages 6 and 1. They were not injured in the shooting.

Local authorities are now searching for a suspect vehicle described as a small, dark-colored SUV that was last seen speeding down Tate Boulevard SE.
"I can tell you this, the men and women of the Hickory Police Department will act tirelessly to see that justice is brought to the coward that did this," Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said during a Thursday morning news conference.


4-year-old girl shot in drive-by while sleeping inside her Wake County home

The Hickory Police Department showed surveillance footage of how the shooting unfolded. In the video, you can see the mother's car turn onto Tate Boulevard before the suspect's car appears.

Detectives are remaining open to all possibilities on how the shooting played out, but Zakylen's mother told police she believes the shooting was the result of road rage.
The mother said she turned her blinker on and accidentally cut off the other vehicle. That's when the suspect pulled alongside the vehicle and yelled something out the window.

Bullet lodged in 8-month-old's lung after someone opened fire outside her NC home

The baby was sleeping in her mother's arms when a stray bullet came through the wall and hit her.



The mother said she didn't hear gunfire but she did see the muzzle flash and a sudden shattering of her back window. That's when she realized her son had been shot in the neck.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

Zakylen is the second child to die to gun violence in the Charlotte area.

Just last week, a 7-year-old girl from Gastonia died after being shot in the head. The night before, an 8-month old girl in Shelby was hit in the lung by a stray bullet.
