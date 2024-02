Crews battle house fire in Zebulon neighborhood

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Zebulon early Tuesday evening.

It happened on Golden Plum Lane in the Weaver's Pond neighborhood off Zebulon Road North at US 264.

Chopper 11 was over the fire and it appeared the second floor sustained the bulk of the damage.

