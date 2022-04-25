'This shouldn't have happened': Grandmother of toddler killed watches as suspects face judge

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two 21-year-olds charged in the deaths of two children faced a judge Monday morning.
Zharia Noel and Ahemene Butler are both charged with child abuse inflicting serious injury and involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 14-month-old Amariah Noel and 3-month-old Kamryn Noel.
The children were found dead in a parked car in Rocky Mount on Saturday. According to arrests warrants for Zharia Noel and Butler, both children had burned skin, bruises, and marks all over their bodies.
Zharia Noel, the children's mother, and her boyfriend Butler, were both released on $100,000 unsecured bonds. In court Monday, the judge denied the district attorney's request to change their bond and the two were able to walk out of the court room.
The paternal grandmother of the 14-month-old was inside the courtroom and watched as the couple left.
"I'm just so distraught, I'm so hurt because this shouldn't have happened," grandmother Gloria Pullen said. "If she didn't want them, she could have brought them to us. We would've took care of them. We is (sic) a tight knit family."
The couple is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on May 11.
