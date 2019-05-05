homicide

Durham police investigating after deadly double shooting

Durham police are investigating after one man was found shot dead with another injured man near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue Saturday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after one man was found shot dead with another injured man near the intersection of Colfax Street and Linwood Avenue Saturday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound along with another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
