1 dead, 2 injured after overnight Durham car crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police say one person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight crash on S. Miami Boulevard.
Authorities said it happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on S. Miami Boulevard near E. Cornwallis Road.
According to police, a Ford Edge was traveling southbound on S. Miami Boulevard when it struck the front end of a Nissan Altima.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead. The passenger of the Ford was transported with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Officials say the initial investigation reveals the Ford Edge was traveling in the wrong direction on S. Miami Boulevard for a significant distance before the crash but it is presently unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
The investigation in ongoing.
