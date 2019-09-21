fatal crash

1 killed, 3 injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a Lee County crash late Friday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Vernon Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found four vehicles collided.

One person died and two others were airlifted with serious injuries.

Another person was taken by ground to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
