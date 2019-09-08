shooting

Man Shot in Raleigh during altercation, Suspect detained

RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- One person is in custody after a man was shot in an altercation Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.

The shooting occurred at the Open Air Market on Poole Road around 1:30, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses say two men were fighting when one of them brought out a weapon and shot the other man. The victim was taken to the hospital by vehicle. The other man left the scene. WakeMed Hospital officials told deputies they were treating a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found the suspect's vehicle near the shooting and apprehended the suspect. Neither man was named in a release.

The victim is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
