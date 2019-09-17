Fayetteville State

1 shot on Fayetteville State University campus; person in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person has been hurt in a shooting on the Fayetteville State campus, police said Monday night.

Authorities said one person has been detained.



The campus was on lockdown while authorities investigated the incident.

Fayetteville police officers were called in to assist campus police with the investigation.



An ABC11 crew is at the scene. Check back for updates.
