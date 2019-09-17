1 shot on Fayetteville State University campus; person in custody

Authorities said one person has been detained.
BREAKING: Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says her officers are assisting in an investigation on Fayetteville State University’s campus after one person was shot. One person is in custody #abc11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) September 17, 2019
The campus was on lockdown while authorities investigated the incident.
Fayetteville police officers were called in to assist campus police with the investigation.
A shooting investigation is under way at @uncfsu near Seabrook Auditorium. @FayettevillePD confirms one person is in custody and one person was injured. Details are still limited at this time. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/p7xodRYQAa— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) September 17, 2019
An ABC11 crew is at the scene. Check back for updates.