Deputy shoots person while responding to noise complaint in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a person during a noise complaint Friday morning.It happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of Southern Pines.Moore County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a noise complaint overnight. When they arrived a person with a weapon confronted them.One deputy opened fire. The person was injured and taken to the First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Officials have not released the condition of the person who was shot.A deputy was also injured during the response. The deputy was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.