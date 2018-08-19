14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials say a 14-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark at Atlantic Beach on Sunday.
According to WITN, the boy was out surfing by the Dunes Club near the Oceanana Pier close to 11 a.m. when a shark bit him two times just below his right knee.
Since the water was rough and cloudy, no one got a clear glimpse of the shark.
The child was able to swim back to shore and was taken to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
This is the first bite reported at Atlantic Beach this season.
