18-year-old dies after late night Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a 18-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.

It happened just before midnight when police found a man shot in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane.

The victim was taken to WakeMed.

The victim, Desmond Myles Jenkins, 18, died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
