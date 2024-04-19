Man shot and killed in Durham; shooter remains at-large

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was killed in shooting that happened Friday morning in Durham.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Durham police responded to the report of someone with a gunshot wound on Miami Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot injury.

He was treated at the scene by EMS and was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

The shooting comes a day after shots were fired in downtown Durham near the American Tobacco Campus.

No injuries reported in that shooting that later prompted a false active shooter report

