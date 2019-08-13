2 Charlotte children located after being abducted by father, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Edward Garner, 35, killed Aiesha Shantel Summers and took his two children--Aziyah Garner, 1, and Dior Muhammad, 3. Summers' body was found around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Garner's 18-year-old son, Edward Garner Jr., was seen in the car with his father and siblings leaving the homicide scene. Investigators have not said what role, if any, Garner Jr. has played in the crimes.
Anyone with information in reference to Edward Garner Sr, the children or the white Mercedes is asked to immediately call 911
An Amber Alert was issued late Monday night but canceled Tuesday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., officials said both children were located.
Authorities have not released the condition of Dior Muhummad.
At 3 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Aziyah Garner has been found safe.
At 3 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Aziyah Garner has been found safe.
Officials have not released any information about the whereabouts of the two abductors.
Garner and Garner Jr. were last seen driving a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with NC license tag HCV-1629.
Garner is 6-foot-1 with brown short cut hair and brown eyes. Garner Jr. is 5-foot-8 inches tall with short, brown hair and brown eyes.
This is the second Amber Alert in as many days in North Carolina. Monday, a 1-year-old was found safe near High Point, but the child's alleged abductor remains at large.