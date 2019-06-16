fatal crash

2 dead, 1 injured in Sampson County car crash

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. -- 2 people died in a car crash that happened in Autryville overnight.

ABC11 crews on the scene said it happened near 895 Haynes Stretch Road in the early morning hours.

The injured victim was taken to the nearest trauma center, officials said.

The Autryville Fire Department said Sampson County EMS, Roseboro Rescue, Sampson County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.
FATAL CRASH
