2 Durham officers charged with DWI

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after two recent DWI arrests involving two off-duty officers.

Officials said Investigator Kelly Stewart was arrested on Feb. 21 in Person County and was charged with DWI.

Corporal Paul Clark was charged with DWI on Feb. 22 in Orange County.

Both officers were off-duty and have been place on administrative duty while the incidents are being investigated.

"In my 2 years with the Durham Police Department, we haven't had any incidents where employees were involved in similar situations. This week has been an anomaly. These incidents will be thoroughly investigated by our Professional Standards Division and handled with the appropriate action," said DPD Chief C.J. Davis.

"This is concerning to me and we will assure that our employees are aware of department policies and also aware of available employee services. The Durham Police Department is committed to keeping our streets safe from all dangers and I do not condone impaired driving on any level, no matter who is behind the wheel," the chief added.
