2 former North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers charged for allegedly issuing tickets to unwitting drivers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two former North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers are facing charges after an investigation into ticket irregularities.
The investigation began in June 2019 at the request of Highway Patrol and the Harnett County District Attorney.
Former Trooper Jason Benson, a nine-year veteran, has been charged with five counts of obstruction of justice, five counts of failure to discharge duty and five counts of making a false return of process.
He was fired during the summer.
Former Trooper Christopher Carter, a five-year veteran, has been charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of failure to discharge duty and two counts of making a false return of process.
He was placed on administrative leave at the same time Benson was fired.
Benson and Carter were arrested Wednesday by North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents.
During the investigation, State Bureau of Investigation special agents identified more than a dozen victims who had been issued citations or charges unbeknownst to them.
Most of the citations stemmed from single-car accidents or abandoned vehicles.
In some cases, the two troopers charged people but then didn't serve the citation.
The victims didn't know they had been charged, therefore they didn't show up for their court date. As a result, arrest warrants were issued for some while others had their driver's licenses suspended.
