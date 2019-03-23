2 hospitalized after Durham house fire

house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on W. Horse Shoe Road overnight.

Just after 1:30 a.m., fire officials were dispatched to a fire in the 1200 block of W. Horse Shoe Road, officials, said.

Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said one occupant woke up and escaped on his own and was able to point out to the firefighters where the two other people were trapped.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, according to officials.

Two people were taken to Duke for treatment.

The fire is under investigation by the Durham County Fire Marshal's Office.
