2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested

2 men, 1 juvenile charged in murders of 2 Raleigh men who went missing Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say two men and a juvenile have been charged in connection with the murders of Anthony McCall and Brendan Hurley - who were reported missing on July 17.James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the homicides, police said.A juvenile has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.McCall and Hurley were last seen Tuesday on Neuse Landing Lane in North Raleigh.ABC11 spoke with Anthony McCall's parents and girlfriend while he was missing."He would always communicate where he's gonna be at - then, yeah he'd return home at a decent time," said Anthony's father Mark.According to Anthony's father, he was picked up by Brendan around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to let out dogs at his mother's house.Anthony's mother says she spoke to him on Tuesday morning but reached out via text asking about taking care of the dogs - she never heard back.McCall's girlfriend Katelin Brown says didn't know about Brendan Hurley but had heard Anthony mention him.Anthony's mother told ABC11 he met Hurley while working at Stewart's Bistro in Wake Forest - but neither worked there anymore.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.