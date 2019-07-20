murder

2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say two men and a juvenile have been charged in connection with the murders of Anthony McCall and Brendan Hurley - who were reported missing on July 17.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the homicides, police said.

2 men, 1 juvenile charged in murders of 2 Raleigh men who went missing Tuesday



Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A juvenile has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

McCall and Hurley were last seen Tuesday on Neuse Landing Lane in North Raleigh.

ABC11 spoke with Anthony McCall's parents and girlfriend while he was missing.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 spoke to Anthony McCall's family members regarding his disappearance



"He would always communicate where he's gonna be at - then, yeah he'd return home at a decent time," said Anthony's father Mark.

According to Anthony's father, he was picked up by Brendan around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to let out dogs at his mother's house.

Anthony's mother says she spoke to him on Tuesday morning but reached out via text asking about taking care of the dogs - she never heard back.

McCall's girlfriend Katelin Brown says didn't know about Brendan Hurley but had heard Anthony mention him.

Anthony's mother told ABC11 he met Hurley while working at Stewart's Bistro in Wake Forest - but neither worked there anymore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmurderhomicidemissing person
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Police investigating murder-suicide in Pinehurst
Durham murder victim's family upset they weren't told suspect released
Second suspect in fatal shooting of Clayton teen turns himself in
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend to bring hottest weather of the year in North Carolina
Man drowns while swimming in Cape Fear River, officials say
ECU has received 'great deal of feedback' since Trump rally
Arborist who died after falling from tree at NC Zoo ID'd
High levels of fecal bacteria found in Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch
35 killed in boating crashes in 2018, making it NC's deadliest season
NC Courage recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper at NC Executive Mansion
Show More
Man accused of robbing ABC store, leading officers on chase arrested
Now Open: Layered Croissanterie in downtown Raleigh
Duke employee accused of engaging in sex act with minor in online chat
iCan Bike Camp teaches kids with Down syndrome how to ride bikes
Furbaby Friday: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
More TOP STORIES News