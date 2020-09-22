21-year-old woman charged in connection with shooting death of Wilson 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another person has been charged in connection with the August shooting death of Wilson 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

Wilson police said Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, of Wilson was arrested Tuesday. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact. Pettit received a $250,000 secured bond.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Aolani Pettit



Hinnant will be remembered again this weekend in a celebration of life.

Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed Aug. 9 while playing outside his home with his sisters.

Hinnant's story immediately gained national attention, and the man accused of shooting him, Darius Sessoms, was arrested the day after the shooting. Sessoms remains locked up without bond on charges of first-degree murder.



Donations, prayers and words of support flowed in for the family since the horrific crime. There have also been several memorials and vigils in Hinnant's honor.

The upcoming celebration of life event will take place at Big Boy's Truck Stop in Kenly. All are invited to come honor Hinnant with food and fun starting Saturday afternoon from 2:30 until 7:30.

EMBED More News Videos

Due to the fear of public scrutiny, Tulloch did not want to disclose the street name or where the mural was placed.



NOTE: The video in this article is from a previous event in honor of Hinnant's life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenlymurderhomicidevigilchild killedmemorial
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor venues in NC can open at 7% capacity next week, Cooper says
LATEST: Hillside High School closes in Durham
Woman dies after being ejected in Fayetteville 2-car crash
Mike Pence's jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff
'Promising signs' downtown Raleigh business is bouncing back
NC woman starts cleaning business, hires those jobless from COVID-19
Black community not well-represented in COVID-19 vaccine trials
Show More
Cricket farm catches fire in Dunn
UNC knows the feeling after Notre Dame-Wake Forest game is postponed
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News