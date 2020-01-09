3 arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Selma

On Wednesday, Selma police officers arrested Kevin Ruiz, 20, Julian Furr, 23 and an undisclosed 16-year-old in the death of 19-year-old Malik Shephard, of Smithfield.
The shooting happened on Saturday around 11 p.m. at the intersection of W. Preston Street and S. Green Street.
When officers arrived, Shephard and a 21-year-old were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police told the Joco Report, a car was also struck by bullets.
Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at (919) 965-8189. Callers may remain anonymous.