Woman, 3 men injured in southern downtown Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured four people in southern downtown Raleigh.

Just before 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Bragg Street near Garner Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to WakeMed hospital for treatment.

While investigating, officers were alerted to three men who walked into WakeMed with gunshot wounds.

Officials said the four victims, who have not been identified at this time, are connected to the same shooting incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
