4 injured, including Wayne County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash

BROGDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were hospitalized, including a Wayne County deputy, in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday night.Officials said the crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sleepy Creek Road and Ruskin Road.The deputy-- whose name has not been disclosed at this time-- is said to be in serious, but stable condition; however, no information was provided on the other individuals.Authorities have not detailed what led up to the crash at this time.The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.