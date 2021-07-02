Family of 4 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, car in Moore County

The crash happened along U.S. Highway 1 near the Moore-Richmond County line, three miles south of Pine Bluff around 3:15 p.m.
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the car was traveling southbound when it hydroplaned across the highway and struck the 18-wheeler in the northbound lane.
Authorities said a mother, father and two children, ages four and six, were killed in the crash; the family has not been identified.
