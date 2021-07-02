fatal crash

Family of 4 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, car in Moore County

EMBED <>More Videos

4 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, van in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family of four was killed in a crash in Moore County when their car hydroplaned into an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.

The crash happened along U.S. Highway 1 near the Moore-Richmond County line, three miles south of Pine Bluff around 3:15 p.m.


According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the car was traveling southbound when it hydroplaned across the highway and struck the 18-wheeler in the northbound lane.

Authorities said a mother, father and two children, ages four and six, were killed in the crash; the family has not been identified.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moore countynctractor trailermoore county newsfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man killed, another injured after car slams into tree in Fayetteville
3 killed in crash on NC-57 in Orange County identified
Wake Co. teacher among 2 dead in head-on crash near Garner
21-year-old Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in crash
TOP STORIES
2 children dead, 1 injured in Sampson County house fire
'Blew my mind': Woman charged with crime she didn't commit
'We are doing this for NC': Hope Mills native heads to 2021 Olympics
Cooper vetoes bill that would stop federal unemployment benefits
Cooper issues executive order on college athlete compensation
DPD warns of celebratory gunfire on July 4 a year after woman killed
Doctor's urge safety over holiday weekend as COVID variants
Show More
Man stabbed to death in Durham home, police say
Man killed, another injured after car slams into tree in Fayetteville
Elsa becomes 1st hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
Man found dead in driver's seat of vehicle in Lillington
More TOP STORIES News