Family of 4 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, car in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family of four was killed in a crash in Moore County when their car hydroplaned into an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon.The crash happened along U.S. Highway 1 near the Moore-Richmond County line, three miles south of Pine Bluff around 3:15 p.m.According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the car was traveling southbound when it hydroplaned across the highway and struck the 18-wheeler in the northbound lane.Authorities said a mother, father and two children, ages four and six, were killed in the crash; the family has not been identified.