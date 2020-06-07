Police investigate shooting death of 77-year-old Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 77-year-old man late Saturday night.Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Henderson Avenue.77-year-old Raymond McFayden was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.The investigation revealed there was a disturbance prior to the shooting but no suspect was found on scene.Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.