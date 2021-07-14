RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 18, 2021 features segments on Cary150, Peak City Pig Fest and Triangle Rising Stars.Founded in 1871 as a sleepy little railroad town, Cary has grown into a hub of development, innovation and culture over the past 150 years. It consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family.The Town plans to celebrate with two big community street parties on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31. The celebrations will take place on Academy Street in Downtown Cary starting at 4:30PM.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of community street parties.The Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest returns to Apex this year after a year off because of the pandemic.This is more than just a festival, it's also a state championship barbecue competition that draws more than 25,000 visitors to Apex.This year's Peak City Pig Fest takes place Friday, July 23 starting at 5PM, and on Saturday, July 24 starting at 11AM in Downtown Apex.The Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest is presented by the, and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.Because of the pandemic, many high schools did not hold their annual musicals this past school year. However, thewas able to hold its annualshowcase this year.In May, 20 area high school students took part in TRS, a program designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theater. This year's showcase took place virtually.Elena Holder from Durham School of the Arts was named Best Actress for her performance of "Last Midnight" from "Into the Woods." Joshua Messmore from St. David's School in Raleigh was named Best Actor for her performance of "Take A Chance on Me" from "Little Women."ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Triangle Rising Stars.