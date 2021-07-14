abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 18, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 18, 2021 features segments on Cary150, Peak City Pig Fest and Triangle Rising Stars.

Cary 150

EMBED More News Videos


Founded in 1871 as a sleepy little railroad town, Cary has grown into a hub of development, innovation and culture over the past 150 years. It consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family.

The Town plans to celebrate with two big community street parties on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31. The celebrations will take place on Academy Street in Downtown Cary starting at 4:30PM.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of community street parties.

Click here for more information about Cary150

Peak City Pig Fest

EMBED More News Videos



The Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest returns to Apex this year after a year off because of the pandemic.

This is more than just a festival, it's also a state championship barbecue competition that draws more than 25,000 visitors to Apex.

This year's Peak City Pig Fest takes place Friday, July 23 starting at 5PM, and on Saturday, July 24 starting at 11AM in Downtown Apex.

The Bone Suckin' Sauce Peak City Pig Fest is presented by the Apex Sunrise Rotary Club, and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

Click here for more information about the Peak City Pig Fest

Triangle Rising Stars

Because of the pandemic, many high schools did not hold their annual musicals this past school year. However, the Durham Performing Arts Center was able to hold its annual Triangle Rising Stars showcase this year.

In May, 20 area high school students took part in TRS, a program designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theater. This year's showcase took place virtually.

Elena Holder from Durham School of the Arts was named Best Actress for her performance of "Last Midnight" from "Into the Woods." Joshua Messmore from St. David's School in Raleigh was named Best Actor for her performance of "Take A Chance on Me" from "Little Women."

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Triangle Rising Stars.

Click here for more information on Triangle Rising Stars

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together perspectivesmusicalbarbecue
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for June 6, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 18, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 14, 2021
TOP STORIES
Robbery believed to be motive in Moore Co. double murder; 2 charged
$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case
Report: Meeting at UNC may be over efforts to remove chancellor
Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years
18 snakes found in Georgia home's bedroom
Sun protector melts inside car during scorching Calif. heat wave
Show More
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge
CEOs made 299 times more than their average workers last year
Bear leaves tree at Raleigh hospital without incident
US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over 3 weeks
US consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008
More TOP STORIES News