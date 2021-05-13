abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 16, 2021 features segments on TLC's Toast to Our Heroes, El Pueblo, and Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

TLC's Toast to Our Heroes

EMBED More News Videos



The Tammy Lynn Center, now known as TLC, works to benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through a diverse range of on-site community-based programs.

For more than 30 years, TLC's "Toast to the Triangle" has served as one of its major fundraisers. However, this year an in-person event is not possible because of the pandemic. In its place will be an online event called "Toast to Our Heroes, A Virtual Celebration for TLC." It will be held on Thursday, May 20th starting at 7pm.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of "Toast to Our Heroes."

Click here to register for a complimentary ticket.

El Pueblo

EMBED More News Videos



El Pueblo has been on the forefront of speaking out about immigration policies during demonstrations and rallies. The organization's Youth Advocacy and Civic Participation works to foster engagement of Latinx youth and stresses the importance of young Latinx representation in the political process.

Click here for more information.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

EMBED More News Videos



Every Spring documentary filmmakers and fans gather in Durham for the annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. Last year, the Festival was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, the Festival returns this year, but instead of sitting in one of the theaters at the Caroline Theater or in the Durham Convention Center, the films will be viewed online June 2 -6.

Click here for more information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together perspectivesdisability issuesabc11 togetherfilm festivalimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 18, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 14, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 14, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden: It will take some time for gas supply to return to normal
GAS FINDER: Is there gas near you? Check our map
CDC to ease up guidance on indoor mask-wearing: AP Sources
How a 1858 mansion was converted into a boutique hotel in Raleigh
Triangle business donates, raises money for COVID-19 crisis in India
2 charged in fight over spot in line at Knightdale gas station
LATEST: Percentage of positive tests dips to 4%
Show More
Biden exec order beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack
Judge postpones trial for 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd's death
Malibu balcony collapse video shows 15-foot plunge; 9 hurt
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
More TOP STORIES News