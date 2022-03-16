abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 20, 2022

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 20, 2022 features segments on The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center, El Pueblo, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival and Big Brothers & Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake.

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center

The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center is expanding its efforts to connect retirees with organizations they're interested in helping out. TNVLC has taken over the AmeriCorps Senior RSVP program from Durham Tech. Volunteers deliver meals to homebound adults, transport lifesaving blood donations, work in community gardens, serve as tax preparers, and more! In return, volunteers receive mileage reimbursement to and from their volunteer site, supplemental volunteer insurance, and an invitation to our annual recognition event.

TNVLC is also gearing up for this summer's IMPACT Camps. Students participating in the program spend Monday through Friday on a supervised team working on a variety service projects. They will hear from community leaders and engage in reflection activities. Participants will also receive leadership and team-building training, and learn about housing, hunger, poverty, caring for the environment, and other issues facing the local community

Click here for more information about The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center.

El Pueblo

EMBED More News Videos



North Carolina's primary election will take place on May 17 and the deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 22. Right now El Pueblo is in the middle of a voter registration drive targeting Latinx residents in rural areas of the state. El Pueblo is targeting 10 counties across NC to ensure every member of the Latinx community who is able to vote, is registered and ready.

Click here for more information about El Pueblo's voter registration effort.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

EMBED More News Videos


The 25th Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival takes place April 7 - 10. But instead of filmgoers packing the Carolina Theatre and the Durham Convention Center, this year's festival will once again be held virtually.

Full Frame serves the documentary form and its community by showcasing the contemporary work of established and emerging filmmakers.

Click here for more information about the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake

EMBED More News Videos



On April 2, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle will hold their annual "Bowl for Kids' Sake" fundraiser. This year's event is called "Luau on the Lane" and will take place at AMF South Hills in Cary from 9AM to 3PM.

For more than 20 years, BBBST has been Eastern North Carolina's premier mentoring organization, defending the potential of future leaders in the community by matching historically marginalized youth (Littles) with committed adult mentors (Bigs).

Click here for more information about "Bowl for Kids' Sake."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc11 together perspectivesabc11 together
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER PERSPECTIVES
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 20, 2022
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 9, 2022
ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 19, 2021
ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 14, 2021
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Students step up after beloved Wake Tech professor needs kidney
LIVE: Biden to address US assistance to Ukraine amid Russian attacks
Atlanta spa shootings continue to stoke fears a year later
Longtime Starbucks CEO returns to lead company on interim basis
Entrepreneur says fence at Durham's University Hill harming business
Show More
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rate
As oil prices fall, experts say it could take time for relief at pump
Lights Out push starts in Raleigh to help migrating birds
More TOP STORIES News