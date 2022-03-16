RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 20, 2022 features segments on The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center, El Pueblo, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival and Big Brothers & Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake.The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center is expanding its efforts to connect retirees with organizations they're interested in helping out. TNVLC has taken over theprogram from Durham Tech. Volunteers deliver meals to homebound adults, transport lifesaving blood donations, work in community gardens, serve as tax preparers, and more! In return, volunteers receive mileage reimbursement to and from their volunteer site, supplemental volunteer insurance, and an invitation to our annual recognition event.TNVLC is also gearing up for this summer'sStudents participating in the program spend Monday through Friday on a supervised team working on a variety service projects. They will hear from community leaders and engage in reflection activities. Participants will also receive leadership and team-building training, and learn about housing, hunger, poverty, caring for the environment, and other issues facing the local communityNorth Carolina's primary election will take place on May 17 and the deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 22. Right now El Pueblo is in the middle of a voter registration drive targeting Latinx residents in rural areas of the state. El Pueblo is targeting 10 counties across NC to ensure every member of the Latinx community who is able to vote, is registered and ready.The 25th Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival takes place April 7 - 10. But instead of filmgoers packing the Carolina Theatre and the Durham Convention Center, this year's festival will once again be held virtually.Full Frame serves the documentary form and its community by showcasing the contemporary work of established and emerging filmmakers.On April 2,will hold their annual "Bowl for Kids' Sake" fundraiser. This year's event is called "Luau on the Lane" and will take place at AMF South Hills in Cary from 9AM to 3PM.For more than 20 years, BBBST has been Eastern North Carolina's premier mentoring organization, defending the potential of future leaders in the community by matching historically marginalized youth (Littles) with committed adult mentors (Bigs).