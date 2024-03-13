ACC Tournament: Florida State beats Virginia Tech 86-76, plays UNC next

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Round 2 of the ACC Tournament got underway Wednesday with ninth-seeded Florida State taking down No. 8 seed Virginia Tech 86-76.

The Seminoles (17-15) advance to play No. 1 seeded North Carolina (25-6) That game will be a noon tip-off Thursday and can be seen on ESPN.

The Hokies fell to 18-14 and now wait for a possible NIT bid.

Virginia Tech center Lynn Kidd battles Florida State forward Baba Miller underneath the rim at the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. Susan Walsh

Wake Forest (19-12) steps into action next with a scheduled 2:30 p.m. tilt against Notre Dame (13-19), which advanced by beating Georgia Tech 84-80 on Tuesday.

At 7:30 p.m., NC State (18-14) fresh off a 94-85 win over Louisville, takes on Syracuse (20-11), a team the Wolfpack lost twice to in the regular season. That game is on ESPN2.

The final game of the night features Boston College (18-14) vs. Clemson (21-10) at 9:30 p.m. That game is on ESPNU.

The Associated Press contributed.

