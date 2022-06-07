abc11 troubleshooter

Protect your money when your AC goes out

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Protect your money when your AC goes out

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The heat is on which means the air conditioner is getting a workout. If your unit breaks down and you need an HVAC contractor, it matters who you hire. In 2020, the BBB of Eastern NC had about 3,000 complaints against HVAC companies. Those complaints involve warranties not being honored, faulty repairs, or hidden fees.

Before hiring anyone take the time to research the company, and read their Google and BBB reviews. Also, check to see if they are licensed to do HVAC work. You need to know, that most companies charge a service call fee just to look at your unit.

Once the issue is diagnosed, get exact details of what work will be done, if any of it is warranty work, and what type of guarantee the repair has. If parts are replaced, ask to see the old parts.
Nick Hill with the BBB also suggests, "When you're getting a quote, make sure you're getting quotes from around three different companies and make sure the quotes are as detailed as possible, you don't want to have hidden fee pop on you.

Always be very leery of repair companies who offer you a very low price to fix your unit compared to other companies. We have had many complaints from viewers, that once they paid upfront for the repair, they never saw the repair person again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighabc11 troubleshooter
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Cary man struggles to get back $7,400 the VA mistakenly took
Contractor under investigation again for unfinished work
NC driver charged for taking the NC Tollway despite not driving it
Troubleshooter helps Cary woman get relief over return policy
TOP STORIES
More baby formula options available for people who get WIC benefits
'Very concerned': Armed burglars seen on cam in N Raleigh crime spree
Large fire breaks out at Holly Springs business
Property taxes going up as Wake County approves $1.7 billion budget
Gas prices: Are warehouse club memberships worth the savings?
NC medical marijuana bill gets final Senate OK, goes to House
Raleigh police investigating Wells Fargo bank robbery
Show More
Andrew Brown's family to receive $3M settlement from sheriff's office
Bad AC units leave Fort Bragg families struggling to stay cool
Some outraged after Drag Queen Story Hour canceled at Apex Pride Fest
FBI warns businesses in 8 Southern states of fraud scheme
North Carolina baseball downs VCU 7-3 to win Chapel Hill Regional
More TOP STORIES News