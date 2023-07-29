AMBER Alert issued in Durham for missing girls last seen in Raleigh

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is searching for two missing children: Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch and Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch.

Makayla Grace Gnije Hatch, 7, is approximately 4 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 41 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last in a pink/coral lace dress with white ruffle socks and black shoes with bows in the back with diamonds. Her hair is braided with clear beads.

Kaylee Amira Grace Hatch is 8 years old. She is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a layered floral dress mostly lavender with some pink and white with a shiny silver belt, and white sandals with braids across top. Her hair is also braided with clear beads

The missing girls are believed to be with: Garrett Hatch.

Hatch is described as a 34-year-old man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing white pants, a black, white and pink block shirt, and black shoes. He has long dreads.

The missing girls were last seen at South Central Church of Christ, 2010 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Raleigh.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4440, or call 911 or* HP.

