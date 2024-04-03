Popular Raleigh restaurant founder's son battling stage 4 colon cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's an outpouring of support for the son of the founder of Amedeo's, an Italian restaurant that's been a staple in the NC State community for more than 60 years.

The pictures on the walls tell a story behind the founder, Amedeo DeAngelis, and all the things he loved.

"He kept asking me to come here and eventually I just did," said Shannon Hayes, a server who has worked at the restaurant for seven years.

DeAngelis was a football player there. When you look around the restaurant, there's no question who they're rooting for.

" That's right. It's a mecca," said Dave Parker, the brother-in-law of the DeAngelis family. "The unofficial museum of N.C. State athletics. That's for sure."

He has been around long enough to see how the family has been there for the community. He told Eyewitness News that now the community is coming to the rescue of the family.

Last Friday his brother-in-law, John was complaining about being in pain. The 54-year-old was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed tests and diagnosed him with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

"He was very concerned obviously. The medical expenses are going to be astronomical," said Parker.

According to data from the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer has jumped from being the fourth leading cause of cancer death in men and women under 50...to first in men and second in women. In North Carolina, only 64 percent of people 45 and older are up to date on their screenings.

John's diagnosis is a big blow for the family. They sprung into action by launching a GoFundMe.

"The love the community has for the DeAngelis' and Amedeo and the children. It speaks volumes on how much they are about the family," said David Harris, majority owner of the restaurant.

It's a true testament to the way this family and loved and served the community for six decades.

"Very, very heartwarming for me, my wife, and John's other brother and sister especially John," said Parker. "Very grateful. We all are."