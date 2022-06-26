American flight attendant taken to UNC Hospital after being knocked unconscious during flight

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American Airlines (AA) flight attendant is being treated at UNC Hospital after being knocked unconscious during a flight.Raleigh Durham Airport (RDU) first responders confirm they were dispatched to a medical emergency call involving American Flight 1902 shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. They tell ABC11 that one individual who was on the flight was transported to UNC Hospital.American confirmed a crew member was knocked unconscious mid-flight after being hit by a cabin door when a passenger was exiting the bathroom.RDU Fire and Rescue said there were no impacts on airport operations.According to Flight Tracker, the Miami to RDU flight departed from Miami International after 9:00 a.m.