American flight attendant taken to UNC Hospital after being knocked unconscious during flight

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American Airlines (AA) flight attendant is being treated at UNC Hospital after being knocked unconscious during a flight.
Raleigh Durham Airport (RDU) first responders confirm they were dispatched to a medical emergency call involving American Flight 1902 shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. They tell ABC11 that one individual who was on the flight was transported to UNC Hospital.
American confirmed a crew member was knocked unconscious mid-flight after being hit by a cabin door when a passenger was exiting the bathroom.
RDU Fire and Rescue said there were no impacts on airport operations.
According to Flight Tracker, the Miami to RDU flight departed from Miami International after 9:00 a.m.
