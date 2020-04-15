Business

Cary ice cream shop rethinks business operations to survive COVID-19

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit North Carolina, Andia Xouris of Andia's Homemade Ice Cream in Cary knew they had to do something different to remain successful.

"We've been fortunate enough to come up with a plan to stay in business and to be somewhat successful in these crazy times," Xouris said. Her and her husband co-own the shop on Green Level Church Road. Right now, the shop still smells like freshly-made waffle cones. However, none are in sight.

Shortly after Governor Roy Cooper announced his executive order that directly impacted restaurants and other eateries, the Xouris' began accepting online orders through their website for delivery. After four weeks of offering the service, they rerouted.

"We found out we weren't reaching as many people," Xouris added. Instead, the family-owned shop would allow customers to continue placing online orders; this time picking up their ice cream curbside.

Aside from their production team, Andia, her husband, and their two adult children operate the business side of the store.
"As exhausting as this is," Andia recollected, "because it's physically very exhausting, we have to keep doing it. So if (COVID-19) keeps going, we're just going to keep going. We have to. We have too much to risk. This is our entire life. We have no backup plan."

When asked about the viability of other small businesses, Andia said, "I empathize with them."

To place an order, Andia's Homemade Ice Cream accepts online requests every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and usually sells out within the hour.
