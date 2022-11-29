Trial begins for man accused of killing Andy Banks in 2020 during used car sale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial of Justin Fernando Merritt, who stands accused of killing Andy Banks back in 2020, officially got underway Tuesday.

Opening arguments began first thing in the morning, with both sides laying out their cases for the jury.

Investigators have said Banks was murdered when he met a man interested in buying his SUV. Banks and the man connected through the website Craigslist. They met in person on Sept. 12, 2020 at The Village parking lot. That was the last time anyone saw Banks alive.

Banks' friend called 911 after becoming worried they had not heard from Banks for several hours.

Two days later, Banks' SUV was found in Danville, Virginia, but there were no signs of him. Police in Virginia arrested and charged Merritt on Sept. 15 for allegedly stealing Banks' car; Merritt was extradited back to Raleigh the following day.

On Sept. 16, Banks' body was found in Virginia. Merritt was then charged with murder.

"The defendant took Andy Banks' car after he chose to shoot at least him five times in the back, and then dump his body in a field to conceal him so that he would never be found," Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour said during opening statements Tuesday.

Merritt's defense emphasized that the state had to prove its case, not just tell a story of what might have happened. This approach falls in line with questioning seen during jury selection where the defense honed in on the possibility that Merritt would not take the stand in his own defense.

"This is the case where we are simply asking you to hold the state to its burden of proof," Merritt's attorney Alexis Strombotne said.

Merritt is facing four charges connected to the case: murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

As of noon, three witnesses had already taken the stand--including a Raleigh police officer and two of Banks' friends.

The trial is slated to last through early to mid next week. Stay with ABC11 for updates in the trial.