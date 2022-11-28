Trial set to begin Tuesday for September 2020 murder of Raleigh man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The trial is set to begin Tuesday in the murder of Andy Banks, a Raleigh man who went missing after meeting with a man he connected with online as he tried to sell his SUV.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected during a hearing Monday, with the prosecution and defense attorneys asking questions about jurors' prior knowledge of the case, history with guns, and use of online platforms, amongst other topics.

On Sept. 12, 2020, police say Banks met with Justin Fernando Merritt at The Village parking lot. Later that day, a friend called 911 after becoming worried they had not heard from Banks for several hours.

Two days later, the SUV was found in Danville, Virginia, but there were no signs of Banks. Police in Virginia arrested and charged Merritt on Sept. 15 for allegedly stealing Banks' car; Merritt was extradited back to Raleigh the following day.

On Sept. 16, Banks' body was found in Virginia.

Merritt is facing four charges connected to the case: murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.