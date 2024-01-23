Town of Apex to honor shooting victims at council meeting

Police say Nancy Taylor and Gabrielle Raymond were killed by another neighbor.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Apex plans to honor the victims in last week's deadly shooting in the South Walk townhomes.

Police say Nancy Taylor and Gabrielle Raymond were gunned down by another neighbor.

Ahead of today's council meeting, the town will honor them.

Mayor Jacques Gilbert also called for the Hunter Street Tower to be lit purple as a symbol of honor.

ABC11 also learned new details about what was found inside the home of the man police say was behind the shooting.

According to a complaint filed by a landlord Harry Hardman left significant damage to the townhouse.

The complaint says the glass of the front door was shattered and bullet holes are in the cabinets, doors, floor and along the walls.

Apex police say they are still working to find a motive in the shooting.

The council meeting is set for 7 p.m. tonight.

The mayor says a vigil is also being planned.