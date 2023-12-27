WATCH LIVE

100-year-old Apex oak tree will be saved, mayor says on Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 10:48PM
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large willow oak tree that some Apex residents worried would become a victim of progress will remain standing tall.

Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert posted a photo of himself and his family standing in front of "Oakey," the 100-year-old Hunter Street oak tree on Christmas Day.

In the post, he said the tree will remain standing for years to come.

Last week, the town was reportedly considering cutting down the historical landmark to install a sidewalk.

Dozens of residents came together raising concerns about the plan.

As part of an infrastructure improvement project, Hunter Street was one of several areas being evaluated for safer routes to schools.

Gilbert said previously that historic preservation was a priority for him.

