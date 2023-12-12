Apex police publish children's book to connect with community

The books are issued to officers that are out on patrol.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police Department have published their own children's book in a new effort to connect with kids in the community they serve.

The name of the book is "Who's Behind The Badge?"

Police Chief Jason Armstrong says each officer that is featured in the book provided a synopsis of who they are and what some of their interests are.

"We have a really good relationship with the community here, but we can always do more. We see the age of individuals entering the criminal justice system is getting younger and younger," Chief Armstrong said.

The books, that took about four months to craft, are issued to officers on patrol who can give them out.

After Apex published their book, a police department in Ohio reached out to get their own book published for the community.

"We're trying to break down some of those barriers that can set us up for a better community today," Chief Armstrong added.