Cumberland County deputy serving involuntary commitment order shoots, kills Army veteran who they say charged with machete

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man while serving an involuntary commitment order Tuesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to serve the order -- which is issued when a person whose mental illness or substance abuse symptoms are perceived to have escalated to the point of endangering themselves or others -- at the home of 37-year-old Adrian Jason Roberts on Summerfield Lane just before 4:45 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Roberts charged at deputies with a machete. One deputy shot Roberts, killing him.



Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright requested the State Bureau of Investigation look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An internal investigation will also be completed.

"Loss of life is a tragedy under any circumstance," the CCSO representative wrote in a statement.

"That's so scary," said Heather McKenzie, who works near the Summerfield Lane community. "With a lot of these people running around here -- coming back and not getting help. There's many veterans that need help. They aren't getting it. It's very frightening."

Family at the scene said Roberts was Army veteran who served for more than five years. They told ABC11's Michael Lozano he dealt with mental health problems, including PTSD. They also said that Roberts didn't keep weapons in his home and that they weren't aware that an involuntary commitment order was going to be served.

Fort Bragg officials confirmed that Roberts served with the 18th Quartermaster Company, 507th Corps Support Group as an Automated Logistics Specialist. He served from June 2001 to June 2005.



The deputy was placed on administrative leave.

