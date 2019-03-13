troubleshooter

Troubleshooter helps woman get refund from service contract

EMBED <>More Videos

Vehicle service contracts are something many drivers purchase when buying a new or used car.

By and Selina Guevara
GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vehicle service contracts are something many drivers purchase when buying a new or used car. It offers coverage for unexpected repairs if something goes wrong with the vehicle.

Doretha Yancey paid more than $2,400 for a five-year service contract back in 2016 from Vehicle Solutions.

Everything was fine until Doretha's car was totaled in October of 2018.

With two and a half years still on the service contract, Doretha said she followed the instructions to cancel it, but she never got her money back in her pocket.

"Every time I called from last October till now. Last Friday, they gave me the runaround," Doretha told me.

That's when she got me involved.

I reached out to the administrator of the service contract, CarGuard. A representative told me they were just an administrator of the contract, and = they had sent a refund check of their portion to the third party seller, Vehicle Solutions, who they said is now out of business and didn't cash the check.

The representative went on to explain that while they offered their portion of the refund, Vehicle Solutions was responsible for the rest of the refund. But with Vehicle Solutions out of business, Doretha said she couldn't get a hold of anyone.

Instead, a representative with CarGuard said they wanted to show that they care about their customers, and they worked directly with Doretha and refunded her $1,163, which is more than CarGuard's responsibility.

"Once I talked to you all, they expressed it overnight," Doretha told me. "Thank you all for helping me, I really appreciate it."

The representative from CarGuard added this was a rare case because the third party seller, Vehicle Solutions, went out of business. Doretha is very happy CarGuard worked with her on a resolution.

If you're looking to purchase a service contract or an extended warranty, this is a good reminder to check and see if an extended warranty is done directly through the car manufacturer or through a third party, and who administers the contract. Also, make sure to read the fine print on cancellation policies before buying one.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotiverefundcar accidentcarstroubleshooter
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
Troubleshooter: Be on the lookout for counterfeit sports apparel, tickets
Use Venmo? Here's how one NC woman got scammed out of $1,000
Selling your home online could speed up sale but drive down profit
Wake County business builds free driveway for ripped off family
TOP STORIES
Missing Nash County woman's friend says husband was 'controlling'
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Fuquay-Varina Police hope paint chips help solve woman's 2011 death
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Nash Co. woman's husband released after questioning
Show More
Deputies looking for person who stole historic bell from Cumberland County school
NC State fights back to beat Clemson 59-58 in ACC Tournament
McFarlane won't seek 5th term as Raleigh mayor; Francis says he'll run
Paul Manafort gets additional 3.5 years at 2nd sentencing
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
More TOP STORIES News