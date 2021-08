Superintendents, doctors to participate in Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic townhall

Do you have concerns about sending your children back to school? You're not alone.We're helping parents prepare with a digital town hall with experts on Thursday at 1 p.m.John Clark and Barbara Gibbs will host the panel, called Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic.Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr: Cumberland County Schools SuperintendentDr. Pascal Mubenga: Durham County Schools SuperintendentDr. Nerissa Price: Child Psychologist and Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case ManagementDr. Nicole Mushonga: Wake County Public Health Assistant Physician Director and Epidemiology Program DirectorCathy Moore: Wake County Public Schools SuperintendentYou can watch on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile app or on the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app.