Superintendents, doctors to participate in Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic townhall

Do you have concerns about sending your children back to school? You're not alone.
We're helping parents prepare with a digital town hall with experts on Thursday at 1 p.m.
John Clark and Barbara Gibbs will host the panel, called Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic.
Panelists include:
Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr: Cumberland County Schools Superintendent
Dr. Pascal Mubenga: Durham County Schools Superintendent
Dr. Nerissa Price: Child Psychologist and Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
Dr. Nicole Mushonga: Wake County Public Health Assistant Physician Director and Epidemiology Program Director
Cathy Moore: Wake County Public Schools Superintendent
