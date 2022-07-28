How to save money when back-to-school shopping

Costs are expected to exceed $860.00 per household this year when it comes to back-to-school. How you can get the most for your money.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saving you money while back-to-school shopping. It's becoming more expensive to buy supplies for your kids. Recent data from the National Retail Federation shows costs are expected to exceed $860.00 per household this year when it comes to back-to-school spending.

Inflation is impacting back-to-school supplies, but right now retailers are offering some deals to try and get the most out of your dollar.

When you get that back-to-school list for each child and you might not even need to hit the store. Nick Hill with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina says, "Smart shopping we say starts before you even leave the house. So it's going to be smart to create a list of all the items you need, maybe all the items you already have to so you avoid double buying things that you already have."

For what you don't have, research the deals. While big box stores like Target and Walmart have a large supply of back-to-school items, grocery stores often offer the weekly buy one get one free deal.

When shopping online, make sure the website you are using is secure, look for the lock symbol and the s in https. Another tip, especially with big ticket items like laptops, or items for college students' dorm rooms is due to the lingering supply chain issues look at the delivery date to make sure you will get the item in time for the start of school.

Another tip Hill suggests, "You should know the return policies and keep any receipts. It's very likely these return policies changed during the pandemic so be up to date on those."

Another way to save money is always ask if the store offers a student discount.