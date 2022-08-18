Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy

Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- When you owe a company money, they want to be paid right away. But how long should you have to wait when a company owes you?

Domanick Bullock turned to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson after waiting months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. She ended her service in her Henderson home with Duke Energy back in April as she was moving to Rocky Mount.

She was owed an $814 deposit.

"They told me that it would take about 30 days for me to get my deposit in the mail. I got this deposit check 40 days later," Bullock said. However, when she cashed the check at the bank it came back as a bad check. "I ended up with a $12 return fee plus I ended up with a $35 insufficient funds fee."

Bullock called Duke Energy right away.

She said the company told her to "just give us 30 days to do an investigation and we'll get back with you."

That didn't sit right with Bullock.

"I'm like OK. Why do I have to wait 30 days you know, for you to send me another check?"

Bullock got in touch with Troubleshooter Diane Wilson who reached out to Duke Energy who then worked directly with Bullock to resolve the issue.

This resulted in Bullock getting a new check for, not only the deposit she was owed but also the fees she incurred for the original check that did not go through. Bullock is happy to finally have the case closed.

If you've ever sent a bad check or left waiting for a refund, keep a paper trail of everything along with any fees you encountered.

Duke Energy sent the following statement about the situation:

"We're committed to working with customers when they need help with their account or to help resolve billing issues. We appreciate you bringing this matter to our attention and we are glad we could work with the customer to find resolution on this matter. If customers have concerns about their bill or are experiencing challenges paying their bill, we encourage them to reach out to Duke Energy as early as possible so that we can provide as many options as possible to assist."

