RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A bedridden woman died in a house fire in Raleigh Sunday morning.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to a fire on the 4800 block of Leven Lane in Raleigh around 1 a.m. A 71-year-old woman died.
The woman's son said he had checked on her before going out to a shed in the back of the home, according to deputies. He then smelled something burning and noticed smoke coming from the house. The son then ran to a neighbor's home to call 911. He tried to save her, but the smoke was too heavy.
Investigators are still gathering facts on the case.
Bedridden Raleigh woman dies in house fire
HOUSE FIRE
