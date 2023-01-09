Roll up your sleeve: ABC11 Together Blood Drive is this week, your donation helps meet the need

The ABC11 Together 2023 Blood Drive will be held at three Triangle locations from 8 am-6 pm on Wednesday, January 11.

Blood donations are always needed, but, especially after the holidays. "Universities are closed, businesses were closed, people kind of got out of the routine, took some holiday time. And, then we come back into January and we have an ongoing need for blood donations in our viewing area," explained Barry Porter, CEO of the American Red Cross in the Triangle region.

"There are about 350 donors that we need each and every day here," Porter added.

Large blood drives at places like schools, universities, or corporations can't be held during winter breaks which only adds to the shortage.

Porter adds companies going remote have also impacted blood drives. While the number of blood donors drops in the winter months, the need never slows down, especially in trauma or emergency situations where blood can mean the difference between life and death.

"Vehicle accidents of acts of violence, occasionally were acts of crime, lead to people being rushed to the hospital," Porter explained. "But mostly, it's the most common blood recipient or cancer patients. So that's that ongoing need. But trauma can also take multiple pints of blood to help save a life."

Blood donors can donate every eight weeks. You must be at least 16 in most states with parental consent and you must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors should also be in good health and feeling well.

Durham woman's battle with sickle cell highlights need for more Black blood donors

"It's an easy process that takes less than an hour, and the actual donation of blood takes about eight to 10 minutes," Porter said.

ABC11 Together's Third Annual ABC11 Together Blood Drive will be held at three Triangle locations to help meet the need:

On Wednesday, January 11, from 8 am - 6 pm, you can help create new beginnings for those in need by rolling up your sleeve and donating to the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

Appointments are available at all of the locations below

Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley

4500 Marriott Drive

Raleigh, NC 27612

Aria Cultural Center

2609 North Duke Street

Durham, NC 27704

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Tony Rand Student Center

2200 Hull Road

Fayetteville, NC 28303

All donors who come to give blood will receive a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card (by email), as well as a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last! The gift cards are courtesy of a partnership between the Red Cross and Amazon.

Additionally, through its partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who give blood, platelets, or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.

January is National Blood Donor Month, so we encourage you to schedule your appointment today. Just go to RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11) or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also register using the Blood Donor app.