body found

Body of Chapel Hill man washed up on Carolina Beach, police say

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 69-year-old Chapel Hill man who washed up on Carolina Beach last week has been identified, police said.

Thomas James Dickerson, 69, of Chapel Hill was found unresponsive in shallow waters by a good Samaritan on Thursday just after 10 p.m., Carolina Beach Police Department said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said the cause of death has yet to be determined by the NC Office of The Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hillchapel hill newsbeachesoceansbody found
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Body of ECU student found off Wrightsville Beach, officials say
African American museum founder's cause of death revealed
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News