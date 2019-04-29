Body of Chapel Hill man washed up on Carolina Beach, police say

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 69-year-old Chapel Hill man who washed up on Carolina Beach last week has been identified, police said.Thomas James Dickerson, 69, of Chapel Hill was found unresponsive in shallow waters by a good Samaritan on Thursday just after 10 p.m., Carolina Beach Police Department said.Officials said the cause of death has yet to be determined by the NC Office of The Medical Examiner.The investigation is ongoing.